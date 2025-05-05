Daily Search Forum Recap: May 5, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing replacing the local pack in the search results with AI Overviews, maybe. Google is testing a "lowest in 30 days" label in the Google Shopping ads. Google's AI crawler does render JavaScript using the shared Web Rendering Service. Google is testing double the limit for the search themes for Google Ads PMax campaigns. Google launched Google Tag Gateway for advertisers. Google AdSense soon won't let you block video game ads.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Tests Replacing Map Local Pack With AI Overviews
Google may be testing replacing local pack at the top of the Google Search results for "near me" related queries with an AI Overview. So instead of showing a map and the three or so local listings, Google is showing an AI Overview with some local information.
-
Google Shopping Ads Tests Label For Lowest In 30 Days
Google is testing a new label or green text on its shopping ads to tell you when the price of that item is low. The label says "Lowest in 30 days," which says the price is the lowest it has been in the past month.
-
Google's AI Crawler For Gemini, Google-Extended, Does Render JavaScript
Google's AI crawler, Google-Extended, the crawler it uses for Gemini and other related AI services, does render itself and can render JavaScript, just like Googlebot, Google's main web search crawler.
-
Google Ads PMax Search Themes Tests 50 Limit (Up From 25)
Google Ads search themes for Performance Max campaign has a limit of 25 search themes per asset group. Well, according to Thomas Eccel, Google is testing doubling that limit to 50 search themes per asset group.
-
Google Tag Gateway For Advertisers & More
Google announced a number of new tag, analytics and data strategies on Friday including a new Google tag gateway for advertisers. Google tag gateway for advertisers allows you to run your Google tags, be it client-side or server-side through your own website infrastructure, such as a content delivery network (CDN), load balancer, or web server.
-
Google AdSense To Not Allow You To Block Video Games Ads
Google AdSense will remove the ability to block the video games category of ads. So if you previously told AdSense not to show ads related to video games on your site or in your apps, that block will soon not be respected.
-
Custom Google Lovesac
Here is a custom Google branded Lovesac, a sofa company that makes adjustable and reconfigurable couches and sofas. You can see the Google logo on it, it looks like it is old, because it is the old Google logo.
