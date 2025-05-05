Google AdSense To Not Allow You To Block Video Games Ads

Google AdSense will remove the ability to block the video games category of ads. So if you previously told AdSense not to show ads related to video games on your site or in your apps, that block will soon not be respected.

Google will remove the controls on May 15th and then by June 15th, it will no longer respect that directive and will show ads on the topic of video games.

Google wrote:

From May 15 2025, we'll start to remove the "Video Games (Casual & Online)" sensitive category from Blocking controls. Once this happens you'll no longer be able to block ads from video games, online games, and downloadable games using the "Video Games (Casual & Online)" sensitive category.

Google added:

On May 15 2025, we'll add a "Deprecated" label to the "Video Games (Casual & Online)" category in your Blocking controls. Then, beginning June 15 2025, your existing blocks will no longer apply. Note, you can still use the "Video Games, Consoles & Accessories" and "Online Games & Puzzles" general categories or their subcategories to block ads from video games, online games, and downloadable games if you believe these types of ads are unsuitable for your users.

Of course, if you advertise video games, you may see more impressions in the future.

Here is a screenshot of this control:

Google Adsense Blocking Controls Video Games Arrow

Forum discussion at X.

 

