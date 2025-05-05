Google Tag Gateway For Advertisers & More

May 5, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Analytics

Google announced a number of new tag, analytics and data strategies on Friday including a new Google tag gateway for advertisers. Google tag gateway for advertisers allows you to run your Google tags, be it client-side or server-side through your own website infrastructure, such as a content delivery network (CDN), load balancer, or web server.

Google tag gateway for advertisers is designed to help you improve the performance of your Google Ads campaigns and make the most of Google's latest AI-powered tools. These include:

  • Improve conversion measurement accuracy: Google tag gateway for advertisers enhances conversion data accuracy by routing it through your website’s own server, improving bidding, campaign optimization, and ROAS.

Here is a GIF showing you a walkthrough of the set up of Google tag gateway for advertisers in Google Ads, by routing your measurement through your website's CDN (click to enlarge):

Google Tag Gateway Ezgif Com Optimize

Google also announced a new measurement and data source diagnostics feature. You can now use new diagnostics across several Google ad solutions to ensure proper setup using your first-party data.

Google also announced two app campaign measurement updates:

  • On-device conversion measurement using event data: On-device conversion measurement solution now support the use of deidentified app event data. This expansion improves iOS campaign optimization and reporting, while protecting user privacy.
  • Integrated conversion measurement: When coupled with the above, this new solution gives you more real-time, comprehensive and accurate reporting of your Google App campaign performance with third-party App Attribution Partners, enabling smarter, faster decision-making.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Search Themes Tests 50 Limit (Up From 25)

May 5, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Tag Gateway For Advertisers & More

May 5, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense To Not Allow You To Block Video Games Ads

May 5, 2025 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 2, 2025

May 2, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Volatility, Wild AI Mode, Google Ads Commercial Queries & Channel Reporting & ChatGPT Shopping Search

May 2, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Testing AI Mode In Wild; Adds Product/Place Cards, History Tab & More

May 2, 2025 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google AdSense To Not Allow You To Block Video Games Ads
Next Story: Google Ads PMax Search Themes Tests 50 Limit (Up From 25)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.