Google announced a number of new tag, analytics and data strategies on Friday including a new Google tag gateway for advertisers. Google tag gateway for advertisers allows you to run your Google tags, be it client-side or server-side through your own website infrastructure, such as a content delivery network (CDN), load balancer, or web server.

Google tag gateway for advertisers is designed to help you improve the performance of your Google Ads campaigns and make the most of Google's latest AI-powered tools. These include:

Improve conversion measurement accuracy: Google tag gateway for advertisers enhances conversion data accuracy by routing it through your website’s own server, improving bidding, campaign optimization, and ROAS.

Here is a GIF showing you a walkthrough of the set up of Google tag gateway for advertisers in Google Ads, by routing your measurement through your website's CDN (click to enlarge):

Google also announced a new measurement and data source diagnostics feature. You can now use new diagnostics across several Google ad solutions to ensure proper setup using your first-party data.

Google also announced two app campaign measurement updates:

On-device conversion measurement using event data: On-device conversion measurement solution now support the use of deidentified app event data. This expansion improves iOS campaign optimization and reporting, while protecting user privacy.

Integrated conversion measurement: When coupled with the above, this new solution gives you more real-time, comprehensive and accurate reporting of your Google App campaign performance with third-party App Attribution Partners, enabling smarter, faster decision-making.

