Daily Search Forum Recap: May 4, 2022

If you use Google Ads Scripts, the Google Ads or AdWords API, you may have some data issues - there was a data glitch the other day. Google added new travel search features, some are pretty useful. Microsoft Advertising announced a slew of new features and extended the RSA deadline. Did removing support for the URL parameter tool cause some crawl spikes? Finally, Google contiunues with its user interface tests. May the 4th (Schwartz) be with you 🌌🔫.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Reporting Issue With Google Ads, AdWords API & Google Ads Scripts
Google has confirmed that between April 25th 5:32PM ET and April 26th 3:24 PM ET there was a data reporting issue with those who pulled in data from the Google Ads and AdWords API or Google Ads Scripts.
- Microsoft Advertising RSAs Deadline Extended, Auto-Generated Remarketing Lists & More Updates
Microsoft Advertising posted its May 2022 update showing what is new and changing with the ad network. What is new is that the deadline for Responsive Search Ads was extended, auto-generated remarketing lists, you can manage images for your Audience Ads within the Editor tool, DSAs expanded and more.
- Was There Crawl Spikes From Google After URL Parameter Tool Went Offline?
As you know, last week, on April 26th, Google disabled the URL parameter tool within Google Search Console and stopped respecting any of the rules added to that tool. Some are asking if the recent crawl spikes they saw with Googlebot was related to this change.
- New Google Travel Search Features
Google announced a bunch of new travel search features the other day across flights, hotels, destinations of interest and more. These new features aim at helping you "get inspired and research your options so you can book with ease when the time is right," Google wrote.
- Google Search UI Tests Continue With Full Width Videos & Grid Formatted Results
Google is continuing its mobile search user interfaces with more variations of its grid search results format and full width video search result snippets.
- Facebook Meta North Face Swag
We post mostly Google photos, swag, etc but here is a new Facebook Meta branded North Face jacket. I kind of like it but I doubt I would wear it - who knows what type of trackers are on it...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Apparently you can now use categories in the business name, Local Search Forum
- Here’s another variation of grid formatted search results test I spotted last week. The difference with this test is that it leads users directly to the site vs just sending them to G images (yay!). https://t.co/h8Otc, Brian Freiesleben on Twitter
- I wonder how my new website got 200+ unique visitors without ever advertising it, Reddit
- I wouldn't worry about the difference, but I am curious to read more about what you found out in terms of chatbots, so I'd love to see a link when you're done :), John Mueller on Twitter
- Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you’ve picked. We’re now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd. Some o, Twitter Safety on Twitter
- The API uses the same data as the UI, and Search Console generally doesn't filter bot traffic., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Twitter Circle: Limit who can view your tweets
- Google Ads reporting issues with APIs and Ads Scripts
- Microsoft Advertising is rolling out Auto-generated remarketing lists and more
- Google Responsive Search Ads: What you need to know
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Senators Seek to Loosen Google’s Grip on Digital Ad Market, Bloomberg
- A niche job board for SEOs, tl;dr Marketing
- Are You Fluent In Acronyms?; Google And Microsoft Could Face Search Engine Suit, AdExchanger
- Google Gets Green Light For Quick Appeal In $2B Ads Suit, Law360
Links & Content Marketing
- Hub & Spoke Content Marketing: What Is It, Conductor
- Influencer Marketing Experts Pick Their Favorite Tools To Manage Their Programs, Content Marketing Institute
- Can NLG tools be useful for copywriting?, Builtvisible
- 7 Blog Title Formulas That Get Clicks (With Examples), Ahrefs
- Account-Based Link Building: Why Relationships Trump Outreach Tactics, Semrush
- B2B Content Marketing Metrics: Tracking What Matters, KoMarketing
- Product-Led Content: What It Is, Why Use It, and How to Get Started, Ahrefs
- We Paid Over $5000 For Link Building – What Happened?, Search Engine Journal
Local & Maps
- New Google Maps Update Now Available on iPhone and CarPlay with Big Changes, AutoEvolution
- Android Auto widescreen support arrives on Hyundai cars, 9to5Google
- Apple hires Ford veteran for 'Apple Car' project, AppleInsider
- Google Maps tests preferred transport modes for directions, 9to5Google
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- Are Meta Keywords Bad For SEO?, SEOSLY
- Pace Layers of SEO, The SEO MBA
- Product-Driven SEO: What Most SEOs Are Missing Out These Days with Rand Fishkin, Internet Marketing Ninjas
- Real-life SEO at Largow: Focusing on SEO and digital strategies, Oncrawl
- Yoast SEO 18.7: Schema improvements, Yoast
PPC
- Amazon Ads Cost 68 Percent Less Than Google Ads and 44 Percent Less Than Facebook Ads, Sellics Study Says, MarketScreener
- Google critics say ads, spam sites are killing search, NY Post
Search Features
- GPT-4: what the heck is it and what is it for?, Hallam
- How Google can identify and interpret entities from unstructured content?, Kopp
Other Search
- Generic Content Ratings Based on Location, SEO By The Sea
- US Teacher Appreciation Day 2022!, Google Doodle
- Alpa: Automated Model-Parallel Deep Learning, Google AI Blog
- Update on cyber activity in Eastern Europe, Google Blog
- Watch: Google CEO Sundar Pichai fact checks Wikipedia about his school in India, Money Control
