Daily Search Forum Recap: May 4, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

If you use Google Ads Scripts, the Google Ads or AdWords API, you may have some data issues - there was a data glitch the other day. Google added new travel search features, some are pretty useful. Microsoft Advertising announced a slew of new features and extended the RSA deadline. Did removing support for the URL parameter tool cause some crawl spikes? Finally, Google contiunues with its user interface tests. May the 4th (Schwartz) be with you 🌌🔫.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.