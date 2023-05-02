Daily Search Forum Recap: May 2, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The big Google webmaster report is now available, it recaps what happened over the past month. Google again said E-E-A-T is not a ranking factor but rather it uses many other signals to help determine if content demonstrates E-E-A-T. Google said avoid using "coming back soon" pages. Google is testing pros and cons for video results. Google is testing colored background for shopping carousel ads.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

May 2023 Google Webmaster Report

While last month's Google webmaster report was filled with the Google March core update, the product reviews update, Bard, AI, sitenames and more; this month was just as packed. We had the reviews update, a local look at the core update, big updates to the Google ranking systems document, a new search engine for Google code-named Magi and so much more.

While last month's Google webmaster report was filled with the Google March core update, the product reviews update, Bard, AI, sitenames and more; this month was just as packed. We had the reviews update, a local look at the core update, big updates to the Google ranking systems document, a new search engine for Google code-named Magi and so much more. Google: We Use A Mix Of Factors To Determine Content That Demonstrates E-E-A-T

Google has been saying for years now that there is no E-A-T (or now E-E-A-T) algorithm, but Google does have factors and signals it looks for that align with the values around determining content that demonstrates E-E-A-T. Google repeated it the other day when referencing its updated helpful content document on Twitter.

Google has been saying for years now that there is no E-A-T (or now E-E-A-T) algorithm, but Google does have factors and signals it looks for that align with the values around determining content that demonstrates E-E-A-T. Google repeated it the other day when referencing its updated helpful content document on Twitter. Google: Avoid Using "Coming Back Soon" Pages For Site Migrations

Google's John Mueller said he would "try very hard to avoid having a "coming back soon" page during a revamp." He said if you must have the "coming back soon" page then do so for a day or so but serve a 503 server status code.

Google's John Mueller said he would "try very hard to avoid having a "coming back soon" page during a revamp." He said if you must have the "coming back soon" page then do so for a day or so but serve a 503 server status code. Google Search Video Results With Pros and Cons Within Video

Google Search can show video results, including key moments within the videos. But now Google seems to break down the pros and cons, if available, in a video review for a product.

Google Search can show video results, including key moments within the videos. But now Google seems to break down the pros and cons, if available, in a video review for a product. Google Tests Colored Backgrounds For Shopping Ad Carousel

Google is testing using different lightly colored backgrounds for the shopping ads carousel in mobile search. We saw Google testing lighter variations of this almost a year ago, some with gray shades and some with slightly colored shades. Now we are seeing Google test this with more bold colors.

Google is testing using different lightly colored backgrounds for the shopping ads carousel in mobile search. We saw Google testing lighter variations of this almost a year ago, some with gray shades and some with slightly colored shades. Now we are seeing Google test this with more bold colors. Google Pedal Park Room

Kirk Williams was at Google a couple of weeks ago and he posted some photos, here is one of the Google Pedal Park room. You can see the bikes inside and the sign.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.