Cardboard Me

What is better than having me at your conference? Having a cardboard version of me. I mean, have attended my share of search marketing conferences and I have never seen this many people so happy to see me. So Mordy Oberstein's Wix corn hole game cut out of me seemed to do the job.
People shared so many photos of this with me on social, and I found it pretty funny. Here are some of those photos that were posted on Twitter in no specific order:
Come and say hi to me and @rustybrick 😁#BrightonSEO pic.twitter.com/GXI1KjPafO— Olga Zarr SEO (@olgazarr) April 21, 2023
And of course need a photo with @rustybrick #isthisnew #BrightonSEO at the #wix stand pic.twitter.com/qSb3vhYEKS— Linda Hogenes ヾ(ツ)ﾉ (@linda_tweet) April 21, 2023
Barryception. pic.twitter.com/84FAiAOMrB— Barry Adams 📰 (@badams) April 21, 2023
My 11-year daughter Valantin with the legend @rustybrick at #BrightonSEO pic.twitter.com/nSdexkJaQe— Nikola Minkov 🌞 (@n_minkov) April 20, 2023
#BrightonSEO— Simon Cox 🇺🇦 (@simoncox) April 20, 2023
Almost as if @rustybrick is actually here. @MordyOberstein pic.twitter.com/AaEjQekyl1
Finally meeting @rustybrick IRL. He was much quieter than I expected. pic.twitter.com/kX9zI8yXt7— Lidia Infante (@LidiaInfanteM) April 20, 2023
It doesn’t get “old”…. @rustybrick Cornhole at #brightonseo has been a massive success! pic.twitter.com/WadxEUianE— Mordy Oberstein *winner of laser tag* (@MordyOberstein) April 20, 2023
@amandatjordan kicked by butt at is this new Cornhole! pic.twitter.com/5WnvU7USex— Mordy Oberstein *winner of laser tag* (@MordyOberstein) April 20, 2023
Soooo many great people at #BrightonSEO!— Mordy Oberstein *winner of laser tag* (@MordyOberstein) April 20, 2023
Here’s the great @clairecarlile @JLWChambers and of course @CrystalontheWeb!!!! pic.twitter.com/8GGWhfdSCf
Hey @brightonSEO folks! Come play cornhole with @rustybrick - winners get an article on @seroundtable dedicated to their cornhole prowess! #BrightonSEO pic.twitter.com/bLEw9KNsf3— Mordy Oberstein *winner of laser tag* (@MordyOberstein) April 20, 2023
Bumped into @rustybrick at #BrightonSEO pic.twitter.com/PzR7JGx6WU— Matthew Dorrington (@MattDorrington_) April 20, 2023
Finally met @rustybrick in person. He's such a fun guy! Jolly good fellow!#BrightonSEO pic.twitter.com/Nf8wzHDZCD— Rohan Ayyar (@searchrook) April 20, 2023
Who’s the most popular SEO at #brightonseo? @rustybrick of course! pic.twitter.com/EYQWUXguiR— Mordy Oberstein *winner of laser tag* (@MordyOberstein) April 20, 2023
@rustybrick repping at @brightonseo #BrightonSEO pic.twitter.com/l4dvRpTJgO— Mersudin Forbes (@onlinehero) April 20, 2023
@rustybrick Do your other sponsors know about this? 😉 #brightonseo @sengineland #LifeSizeBarrySchwartz pic.twitter.com/rf1NSodwYC— Jon Sharman (@JonSharman) April 20, 2023
Look who I met at #BrightonSEO 😅 pic.twitter.com/EQ2bWBwtEU— Pedro Dias (@pedrodias) April 20, 2023
This is the greatest thing I’ve ever done!!!!!!— Mordy Oberstein *winner of laser tag* (@MordyOberstein) April 20, 2023
Come hang out with @rustybrick at the @Wix booth at #brightonseo! pic.twitter.com/W6G1E6wMpX
It’s @CrystalontheWeb and it’s new! @rustybrick what do people win if it’s new? #brightonseo pic.twitter.com/KfDj89VJjs— Mordy Oberstein *winner of laser tag* (@MordyOberstein) April 20, 2023
I just got my ass kicked by @pedrodias at @rustybrick Is this new? Cornhole at #brightonseo! He went 4 for 4 - if only it were real life “is this new”! pic.twitter.com/Z3rHTt9Wv6— Mordy Oberstein *winner of laser tag* (@MordyOberstein) April 20, 2023
This may be the best way to attend an in-person SEO event - maybe... I say that while I am currently in London to speak at LondonSEO XL.
