Cardboard Me

What is better than having me at your conference? Having a cardboard version of me. I mean, have attended my share of search marketing conferences and I have never seen this many people so happy to see me. So Mordy Oberstein's Wix corn hole game cut out of me seemed to do the job.

People shared so many photos of this with me on social, and I found it pretty funny. Here are some of those photos that were posted on Twitter in no specific order:

Finally meeting @rustybrick IRL. He was much quieter than I expected. pic.twitter.com/kX9zI8yXt7 — Lidia Infante (@LidiaInfanteM) April 20, 2023

It doesn’t get “old”…. @rustybrick Cornhole at #brightonseo has been a massive success! pic.twitter.com/WadxEUianE — Mordy Oberstein *winner of laser tag* (@MordyOberstein) April 20, 2023

@amandatjordan kicked by butt at is this new Cornhole! pic.twitter.com/5WnvU7USex — Mordy Oberstein *winner of laser tag* (@MordyOberstein) April 20, 2023

Hey @brightonSEO folks! Come play cornhole with @rustybrick - winners get an article on @seroundtable dedicated to their cornhole prowess! #BrightonSEO pic.twitter.com/bLEw9KNsf3 — Mordy Oberstein *winner of laser tag* (@MordyOberstein) April 20, 2023

This is the greatest thing I’ve ever done!!!!!!



Come hang out with @rustybrick at the @Wix booth at #brightonseo! pic.twitter.com/W6G1E6wMpX — Mordy Oberstein *winner of laser tag* (@MordyOberstein) April 20, 2023

I just got my ass kicked by @pedrodias at @rustybrick Is this new? Cornhole at #brightonseo! He went 4 for 4 - if only it were real life “is this new”! pic.twitter.com/Z3rHTt9Wv6 — Mordy Oberstein *winner of laser tag* (@MordyOberstein) April 20, 2023

This may be the best way to attend an in-person SEO event - maybe... I say that while I am currently in London to speak at LondonSEO XL.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.