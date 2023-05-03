Cardboard Me

May 3, 2023 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Cardboard Barry Schwartz

What is better than having me at your conference? Having a cardboard version of me. I mean, have attended my share of search marketing conferences and I have never seen this many people so happy to see me. So Mordy Oberstein's Wix corn hole game cut out of me seemed to do the job.

People shared so many photos of this with me on social, and I found it pretty funny. Here are some of those photos that were posted on Twitter in no specific order:

This may be the best way to attend an in-person SEO event - maybe... I say that while I am currently in London to speak at LondonSEO XL.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Google Pedal Park Room
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus