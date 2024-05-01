Daily Search Forum Recap: May 1, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads posted its first feature announcement in over two months, it is on PMax updates. Bing Webmaster Tools fixed a notification bug. Google SGE renamed its AI overviews to AI Answer. Most SEOs have not filled in the Google March 2024 core update feedback form. A Google search for flag GIFs can lead to Nazi flags.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Posts First New Feature Announcement In Two Months - PMax Updates
    Google Ads has posted its first new features announcement in its help section in over two months. This was to announce several Performance Max campaigns features, which we will get into below. But like I reported earlier, Google has not posted anything in this section for two months prior to posting this new announcement.
  • Googling "Flag GIF" Leads To Nazi Flags In Google Search
    If you search for [flag GIF] on Google, click on the "waiving" refinement, you are taken to images of Nazi flags. I waited a full week to report on this, a full week from when Google acknowledged the issue and it is still an issue.
  • Bing Webmaster Tools Notifications & Insights Bug Fixed
    Fabrice Canel from Microsoft confirmed Microsoft has fixed a bug with Bing Webmaster Tools showing inaccurate and/or irrelevant notifications in the notifications and insights section. Fabrice wrote, "Happy to report that the fix has been implemented and the issue should now be resolved for your site and all sites once data is refreshed."
  • Google SGE AI Overviews Has A New Title - AI Answer
    Google is now labeling or using the title of its SGE, Search Generative Experience, "AI Answer." This replaces the title "AI Overviews" and "Al overviews are experimental." This change happened on Monday, I believe.
  • Most SEOs Did Not Send Feedback To Google On The March 2024 Core Update
    Google opened up its feedback form after it announced the Google March 2024 core update was completed and it seems most SEOs did not send Google feedback. Why? Maybe because many don't believe Google will use that feedback to help them? Maybe because SEOs don't want to share specifics with Google?
  • Sundar Pichai 20 Year Google Anniversary
    Google's CEO, Sunday Pichai, on April 26, 2024, posted on Instagram that he is celebrating him 20 year anniversary of working at Google. He started on April 26, 2004 and is now running the place.

