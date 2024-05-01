Daily Search Forum Recap: May 1, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads posted its first feature announcement in over two months, it is on PMax updates. Bing Webmaster Tools fixed a notification bug. Google SGE renamed its AI overviews to AI Answer. Most SEOs have not filled in the Google March 2024 core update feedback form. A Google search for flag GIFs can lead to Nazi flags.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Ads Posts First New Feature Announcement In Two Months - PMax Updates
Google Ads has posted its first new features announcement in its help section in over two months. This was to announce several Performance Max campaigns features, which we will get into below. But like I reported earlier, Google has not posted anything in this section for two months prior to posting this new announcement.
-
Googling "Flag GIF" Leads To Nazi Flags In Google Search
If you search for [flag GIF] on Google, click on the "waiving" refinement, you are taken to images of Nazi flags. I waited a full week to report on this, a full week from when Google acknowledged the issue and it is still an issue.
-
Bing Webmaster Tools Notifications & Insights Bug Fixed
Fabrice Canel from Microsoft confirmed Microsoft has fixed a bug with Bing Webmaster Tools showing inaccurate and/or irrelevant notifications in the notifications and insights section. Fabrice wrote, "Happy to report that the fix has been implemented and the issue should now be resolved for your site and all sites once data is refreshed."
-
Google SGE AI Overviews Has A New Title - AI Answer
Google is now labeling or using the title of its SGE, Search Generative Experience, "AI Answer." This replaces the title "AI Overviews" and "Al overviews are experimental." This change happened on Monday, I believe.
-
Most SEOs Did Not Send Feedback To Google On The March 2024 Core Update
Google opened up its feedback form after it announced the Google March 2024 core update was completed and it seems most SEOs did not send Google feedback. Why? Maybe because many don't believe Google will use that feedback to help them? Maybe because SEOs don't want to share specifics with Google?
-
Sundar Pichai 20 Year Google Anniversary
Google's CEO, Sunday Pichai, on April 26, 2024, posted on Instagram that he is celebrating him 20 year anniversary of working at Google. He started on April 26, 2004 and is now running the place.
Other Great Search Threads:
- ave you seen this before.... Seems like looker studio google has got lot of spam links injected ...i just encountered this while checking something... its tons of content... made a search with site: hea, Raman on X
- Gartner: "By 2026, Google will lose 1/4 of queries to AI" Datos: "Really? Let's investigate that claim with data from millions of real Internet users." https://t.co/5QErT9g9IF Embarrassing that th, Rand Fishkin on X
- The favicon guidelines are at https://t.co/9z0HOt9H5f - not all sites have unique favicons, so I wouldn't immediately call that spammy. For images in general, a legal path may be open via the DMCA process., John Mueller on X
- Well, moved to Munich, Germany., John Mueller on X
- The more server logs and crawl patterns I see, the more I’m sure the world needs more SEOs. Of the good kind. You see, part of good tech SEO is fixing spiders traps, optimizing crawling, speeding up sites. 1/6, Joost de Valk on X
- This Google Ads thing is becoming really expensive. Fee increase from 2% to 2.5% for Italy. Fee increase from 2% to 3% for Spain. Fee increase from 5% to 7% for Turkey., Thomas Eccel on X
- We’re committed to ongoing and planned enhancements and listening to great ideas as yours to help us maximizing our crawl efficiency and minimize crawls. There’s no AI or PhD that can outperform the IndexNow signal when it is properly configured. We f, Fabrice Canel on X
