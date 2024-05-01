Googling "Flag GIF" Leads To Nazi Flags In Google Search

If you search for [flag GIF] on Google, click on the "waiving" refinement, you are taken to images of Nazi flags. I waited a full week to report on this, a full week from when Google acknowledged the issue and it is still an issue.

If you search for [flag gif], you will see a refinement to show you waiving flags:

Google Nazi Flag Hack

If you click on "waiving" Google Search shows you Nazi flags:

Nazi Flag Waving Gif Google Search

This was posted on Mastodon on April 24th and Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, responded shortly after saying, "What!? Unintended Nazi! @dalebasler @bbartel Thank you for alerting me. I'm having it reviewed why this is happening now."

That was a week ago and it is still there.

Here is a GIF of this in action:

Nazi Flag Waving Gif Google Search

From an SEO perspective, I wonder how this happened???

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

