Daily Search Forum Recap: April 28, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Tests Black URL Under Snippet Title
Google is always testing, here is another one spotted this time by Andrea Cruz. In this one, Google is testing showing the URL, in black, but under the clickable title of the snippet. The current design should show the URL above the clickable title but in this test, it is below.
- Google Testing More How To Schema Rich Results Interfaces
Last week we reported Google was testing a variation of the how to schema interfaces, here is a similar test to what we saw last week. Brodie Clark shared these screen shots on Twitter that show a little arrow up to show the steps assigned to the snippet. It is a slight change from what Brian Freiesleben saw the other week.
- Google Search Console Is Tracking Fewer Pages For Reporting
Google announced the other day that starting on April 12, 2020 it began tracking fewer pages for its reporting engine. Specifically for the AMP, Mobile Usability, Speed, all rich result reports. This was done to improve performance of the reporting system. But tracking fewer pages can result in some issues.
- Google Event Structured Data Gets Organizer Property
Google has added the ability to label who the organizer of a specific event using a new property type in your structured data. The new label is organizer and it can be either a person or organization.
- Google Search Console Adds Copy Feature To URLs
Google has added a small but super useful feature to Google Search Console, the ability to quickly copy a URL listed in a report. Previously, you would have to do tricks to copy the URL but now with the click of a button, you can copy the whole URL listed in the row of data in those reports.
- Google Austin Construction
Here are a couple photos I found online of the ongoing construction of the Google Austin building. You can see the G logo at the top corner of the building and the building being worked out.
