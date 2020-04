Google posted on Instagram a SuperG stay at home version of that logo, the G logo. Here it is, as you can see from the GIF I made out of it, as you rotate the logo, it looks like a home with an arrow pointing inwards.

Google wrote "Today’s #MySuperG by @rahilsgallery reminds us how we can help stop the spread."

