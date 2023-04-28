Google To Prohibit Ads Have An Imminent, Proven & Unresolved Risk Of Death Or Grievous Bodily Harm

Starting on July 3, 2023, Google will prohibit ads for products that carry an imminent, proven, and unresolved risk of death or grievous bodily harm that has been the subject of a consumer advisory or product recalls. This will update the Google Ads Dangerous products and services policy.

Google posted this new update over here and said the enforcement will begin on July 3rd. Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate Google Ads account suspension without prior warning, Google added. Google will issue a warning at least 7 days prior to any suspension of your Google Ads account.

"Please review this policy update to determine whether or not any of your ads fall in scope of the policy, and if so, remove those ads before July 3, 2023," Google wrote. "By proactively reviewing and removing any ads that fall within the scope of this policy, advertisers can maintain their online presence, protect their brand reputation, and continue to reach their target audience effectively," Nicole Farley wrote on Search Engine Land.

