Google Search Tests New Simple "More" Results Buttons

Apr 28, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
I Need More

Google is testing a new version of the "more" results button to make it look more basic and simple. Instead of the larger more results button, Google is testing a simple link.

Saad AK captured this and posted videos of it in action on Twitter. For example, the "more videos" button in the test has this simple link with an arrow down:

Google More Videos Test

Here is what I see, a more elaborate and easier to click on "more videos" button:

Google More Videos Normal

Here is an example of more short videos/discover button test:

Google More Discover Test

Here is what I see:

Google More Discover Normal

Here is more results:

Google More Results Test

And more places:

Google More Places Test

If you want to see them in action, here are the videos from Saad AK:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

