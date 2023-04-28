Google Search Tests New Simple "More" Results Buttons

Google is testing a new version of the "more" results button to make it look more basic and simple. Instead of the larger more results button, Google is testing a simple link.

Saad AK captured this and posted videos of it in action on Twitter. For example, the "more videos" button in the test has this simple link with an arrow down:

Here is what I see, a more elaborate and easier to click on "more videos" button:

Here is an example of more short videos/discover button test:

Here is what I see:

Here is more results:

And more places:

If you want to see them in action, here are the videos from Saad AK:

2/2



Interesting: Local Pack is also updated with this change.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/G2FrRuOSs3 — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) April 27, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.