Daily Search Forum Recap: April 27, 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google Business Profile manager is going away in 2022, which is upsetting a lot of local SEOs. Google Ads announced a bunch of updates and upgrades to Performance Max campaigns. Google and Microsoft Bing both reported earnings and their ad revenues are up about 22% each. Google is testing images on the left side of the search result snippets. And there is a new AI SEO tool named MuellerBot that you have to check out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • New To Google Ads Performance Max: Customer Acquisition Goals, New Insights & Upgrade Tool
    Google announced three new features to Performance Max campaigns in Google Ads. These including New customer acquisition goals, new Performance Max insights reports, a one click upgrade tool for Smart Shopping.
  • Google Business Profile Manager Is Going Away Early 2022
    When you try to access the Google Business Profile Manager at google.com/business, Google will prompt you with a notice that "you can no longer manage your business here" from early 2022. After you login and click on a business, you are presented with this notice.
  • Google Search Tests Images On Left Side Of Search Result Snippets
    Google may be testing displaying images thumbnails on the left side of the search result snippets. At first, when Kunjan Shah sent this to me on Twitter, I thought it was a Google bug. But then others like Brent D. Payne showed it to me on YouTube as well and I am thinking now Google might be testing this.
  • Meet MuellerBot; An AI John Mueller To Answer Your Google SEO Questions
    Danny Richman created an AI version of John Mueller of Google named MuellerBot. It was built off a GPT-3 powered script to answer SEO questions as if John Mueller himself answered them. It is pretty fun and sometimes scary accurate.
  • Both Google Ads & Microsoft Bing Ads Revenues Up ~22%
    Both Alphabet/Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) announced earnings last night and both saw increases in search ad revenues by about 22% year over year. While Microsoft crushed its earnings estimate and its stock is up about 5% in pre-market trading, Google did not and its stock is down 3% in pre-market trading.
  • Indoor Swing At The Google Dublin Office
    Google loves its swings and here is another photo of a swing inside one of the Google offices. You can see two swings side by side in this office. This is in the Google Dublin office.

