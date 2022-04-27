Daily Search Forum Recap: April 27, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google Business Profile manager is going away in 2022, which is upsetting a lot of local SEOs. Google Ads announced a bunch of updates and upgrades to Performance Max campaigns. Google and Microsoft Bing both reported earnings and their ad revenues are up about 22% each. Google is testing images on the left side of the search result snippets. And there is a new AI SEO tool named MuellerBot that you have to check out.

