Danny Richman created an AI version of John Mueller of Google named MuellerBot. It was built off a GPT-3 powered script to answer SEO questions as if John Mueller himself answered them. It is pretty fun and sometimes scary accurate.

There are more details about the MuellerBot over here - it says "This script was originally intended as a light-hearted joke, until it became apparent the responses it gave were, in most cases, surprisingly accurate and helpful."

Danny Richman shared GIFs showing this in action on Twitter:

This was originally intended as a light-hearted joke, until it became apparent that Muellerbot’s responses were (in most cases) unnervingly accurate. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/t1R04hSuqH — Danny Richman (@DannyRichman) April 25, 2022

Please confirm the accuracy of information provided by this tool before acting on any advice. This script is not endorsed by John Mueller or Google. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/UnEtO3l0ch — Danny Richman (@DannyRichman) April 25, 2022

John Mueller seems cool with it, he said on Twitter "This is surprisingly fun, and often quite on point. Thanks for making this!"

But this does not replace the real JohnMu, or maybe he wishes it does? :-)

Just to be absolutely clear (and I suspect it's not a surprise to most here :-)), this does not replace real advice. See it as a fun toy, if you'd like to play with it. — 🦙 johnmu.xml (personal) 🦙 (@JohnMu) April 26, 2022

Maybe it isn't perfect???

SHOULD i BUY LINKS?

'

'

Maybe? I think it depends on your site and what you're trying to achieve. In general, Google takes action against sites that buy or sell links." pic.twitter.com/dwwdAZ8Uhv — Christoph C. Cemper 🇺🇦 🧡 SEO (@cemper) April 26, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.