New To Google Ads Performance Max: Customer Acquisition Goals, New Insights & Upgrade Tool

Google announced three new features to Performance Max campaigns in Google Ads. These including New customer acquisition goals, new Performance Max insights reports, a one click upgrade tool for Smart Shopping.

Below is a short summary of the changes but I recommend you read Greg Finn's piece at Search Engine Land for a deeper dive on what is changing and why it matters.

Customer Acquisition Goals

Performance Max in Google adds has added new customer acquisition goals. These customer acquisition goals will be rolling out in Performance Max to allow you to focus bids & optimizations on gaining new customers, Google said.

This goal will allow you to either bid more for new customers compared to existing customers, or focus your optimizations on new customers only while maintaining your cost efficiency. You will also have more flexible ways to identify new customers, like providing your own first-party data through Customer Match lists, setting up conversion tags and using Google's auto-detection method.

Performance Max Insights

Google Ads is launching two new types of insights reports for Performance Max:

(1) Asset Audience insights will show which text, image & video assets resonate with certain audience segments. The example Google gave was "if you’re an outdoor retailer running a campaign for bikes, you may find that exercise enthusiasts engage more with images of people mountain biking rather than product images of the bike itself. Using these insights, you can tailor your creative and influence your broader marketing strategy."

(2) Diagnostic insights will flag any setup issues that might prevent Performance Max ads from showing. The example Google gave was "if your creative assets are disapproved, you’ll be prompted to fix them so you can start serving your ads and avoid missing out on conversion opportunities."

One Click Upgrade Tool For Smart Shopping

The new "one click" upgrade tool for Smart Shopping will be rolling out over the coming weeks, Google said. Advertisers will see a notification when it’s available in their accounts. Google explained that automatic upgrades will also be rolling between July and September 2022.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

For more details on this announcement see this Google help document.

Forum discussion at Twitter.