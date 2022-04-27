Google Business Profile Manager Is Going Away Early 2022

When you try to access the Google Business Profile Manager at google.com/business, Google will prompt you with a notice that "you can no longer manage your business here" from early 2022. After you login and click on a business, you are presented with this notice.

This screen capture was taken from Joy Hawkins on Twitter who said "Got a lovely message while in the agency dashboard this morning. Google has told us repetitively that the agency dashboard will not be going away so this is likely just an error." When I saw it, I assumed it was just for those who manage a few businesses, but Joy is right, Google did say those who manage a lot of businesses will continue to be able to manage those businesses here - I guess not?

The message says "Managing your Business Profile is moving to Search and Maps. From early 2022, you can no longer manage your business here. Google Business Profile Manager is changing to make management easier. You can now access everything directly on Search and Maps."

I personally clicked "stay here" and it asked me if I tried managing it on Google Search or Maps and I said yes, and then it asked me if I want to continue to manage it in the Google Business Profile Manager and I said yes.

I do suspect this will go away eventually but Google is asking for more feedback. So tell Google you want to manage your listings on Google Business Profile Manager please, not that I think it will ultimately mater.

Here are the screenshots of the poll:

Forum discussion at Twitter.