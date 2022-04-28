Google Search Console Performance Report Average Position Metric Goes Missing (It's Now Fixed)

Apr 28, 2022 • 6:12 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Starting about an hour or two ago Google dropped the average position metric filter from the Google Search Console performance report. This seems to be a bug and Google's Daniel Waisberg is looking into the issue. Do not panic, I really think this will come back soon.

Update: After a few hours of the average position metric going missing, it is now back. This story has been updated below.

Here is a great screenshot from Marie Haynes of it going away:

Here is what the average position box should look like:

Again, this started less than two hours ago and Google is checking into it:

Google has now confirmed it is a bug and will fix it very soon:

So this is everyone - it is widespread - and not just you.

The data is still available in the Google Search Console API, so I think this is just a user interface bug in Search Console. Which makes me wonder - did Google launch something new we should be looking for?

Update at 7:07am: That was quick, it is now returning slowly, you may need to refresh to see it:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

