Google Search Console Performance Report Average Position Metric Goes Missing (It's Now Fixed)

Starting about an hour or two ago Google dropped the average position metric filter from the Google Search Console performance report. This seems to be a bug and Google's Daniel Waisberg is looking into the issue. Do not panic, I really think this will come back soon.

Update: After a few hours of the average position metric going missing, it is now back. This story has been updated below.

Here is a great screenshot from Marie Haynes of it going away:

Here is what the average position box should look like:

Again, this started less than two hours ago and Google is checking into it:

Checking... — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) April 28, 2022

oops, I don't think that was meant to go away. I'll check. — 🦙 johnmu.xml (personal) 🦙 (@JohnMu) April 28, 2022

Google has now confirmed it is a bug and will fix it very soon:

It's not a bug, it's a UI glitch.

Getting fixed in 3... 2... 1... — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) April 28, 2022

Sorry! This is a bug, and the team is working on resolving it as quickly as possible. We'll be back! — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) April 28, 2022

So this is everyone - it is widespread - and not just you.

The data is still available in the Google Search Console API, so I think this is just a user interface bug in Search Console. Which makes me wonder - did Google launch something new we should be looking for?

Update at 7:07am: That was quick, it is now returning slowly, you may need to refresh to see it:

Google Search Console avg position is now coming back, refresh a few times and you may see it - more at https://t.co/YrKCVqMykK pic.twitter.com/tlJQj0Q7TH — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) April 28, 2022

