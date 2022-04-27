Both Google Ads & Microsoft Bing Ads Revenues Up ~22%

Both Alphabet/Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) announced earnings last night and both saw increases in search ad revenues by about 22% year over year. While Microsoft crushed its earnings estimate and its stock is up about 5% in pre-market trading, Google did not and its stock is down 3% in pre-market trading.

If you zone into the ad businesses of both companies, specific to search ads, you will see both search companies saw revenue increases in search ads by about 22%.

Google Search ad revenue went from $31,879 to $39,618 an increase of 21.65 percent

Microsoft Bing search ad revenue increased 23%

But Google was down from the previous quarter where it reported $43,301 and in this past quarter it only reported $39,618. Also Microsoft in the previous report had a 32% increase in search ad revenue, so that increase has slowed a bit.

I hate reporting financial news, so have at it on Techmeme, which are the links to the stock tickers above.

