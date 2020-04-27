Daily Search Forum Recap: April 27, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Vlog #64: Mordy Oberstein On Quality Content Though Google Algorithm Updates & Are Featured Snippets Worth It
Mordy Oberstein, the Chief Marketing Officer at RankRanger, came to my hotel in Jerusalem to talk SEO. RankRanger is a toolset I reference a lot here around Google algorithm updates and tracking changes with Google. He started...
- Google Ads Now Allows Some Online Pharmacies to Advertise
Google has updated its Google Ads policy to allow some online pharmacy services to advertise in Google Ads. Google wrote "in April 2020, Google updated the US and Canada country-specifics of the Healthcare and medicines policy to allow certified telemedicine providers to promote online pharmacy services. As a result, LegitScript certified telemedicine providers may apply for healthcare related advertising effective immediately."
- Google: Do You Submit Your Content To Google Manually? Maybe Fix Your Site.
Google's John Mueller said it again, if you need to manually submit your site's content and URLs to Google then you probably need to fix your web site. He said on Twitter that you almost never need to use the submit URL feature in Search Console and if you do, then your site probably needs to be improved.
- Google: Keep Redirects Live So They Are Reprocessed A Few Times
Google's John Mueller has said before to keep your redirects in place for a year. John added that it needs to be kept live for "at least for a year" now, not around a year, so that you can ensure the redirects are "reprocessed a few times." He said in most cases, redirects are left in place for multiple years.
- Free Google Shopping Rolling Out But You Might Not See Free Results Yet
Glenn Gabe on Friday spotted the free version of Google Shopping starting to show up in the Google Shopping results. I saw it as well and got Google to confirm it has started rolling out. But this morning, I am seeing the old paid version of Google Shopping 100% live and no sign of the free version.
- Google AdSense Removes iOS & Android Apps From App Store
Google warned us almost a year ago that it would be discontinuing the AdSense apps for iOS and Android. Google finally removed them and you can no longer download them from the the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. But if you have the app on your device, it should still work for now.
- New Google Campus
I think this is a photo of the construction progress of the new Google campus in Mountain View. It looks like progress is being made during this time but I can be wrong, it is hard to tell from a sin
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- The very first Lightning Talk premiere announcement: ⚡️Topic: Links & JS ⚡️Wed 29th of April at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST / 8:30pm IST ⚡️Live chat with @g33konaut Set a reminder for the premiere here 👉 https, Google Webmasters on Twitter
- We have some awesome people doing SEO for us at Google, but there's also a lot of public content on our sites., John Mueller on Twitter
- A book about PageRank: Google’s PageRank and Beyond: The Science of Search Engine Rankings https://t.co/FKALsOEs99, Bill Slawski on Twitter
- It looks like there are still lots of pages indexed? When it comes to content like yours, I'd recommend finding ways to clearly separate yourself from everyone else doing the same. Be unique, make something a, John Mueller on Twitter
- No, if the site remained verified, that wouldn't be a problem. That said, I occasionally see sites the drop out of verification for a longer time, and then we might have to reprocess things., John Mueller on Twitter
- Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles: Cricket (2017), Google
- Canceling a URL removal usually takes less than a day to be visible., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Resolving consumer identity – more important than ever
- From the bottom to the top of the funnel, COVID-19 is flipping B2B strategies [Video]
- Replay: Pros discuss content marketing during COVID-19
- To beat Amazon, Google needs to be more than the ‘Bing of e-commerce’
- New free version of Google Shopping rolling out now
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- #GTMTips: Use gtag.js Parameters In Google Tag Manager, Simo Ahava's blog
- Explore Depths of Your Data in App + Web’s Analysis Tools, Bounteous
- Need to Update Your Users? Google Optimize Launches New Website Banner, Seer Interactive
- Metrics Matter More During COVID-19 Than They Ever Did, Content Marketing Institute
Industry & Business
- Healthcare AI systems that put people at the center, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- Building Your Own Link Profile Based on Google's Data, Go Fish Digital
- What Readers Want During COVID-19: B2B Edition, Moz
Local & Maps
- Google Q & A is Starting to Return, GatherUp
- Expert Google My Business Survey, BrightLocal
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- How Google May Answer Better Questions by Rewriting Questions, Go Fish Digital
- How Google's Free Product Listings Update Affects U.S. Retailers & What to Do Next, Path Interactive
- Increasing Time on Site, SEO Book
- SEO Burnout: 10 Possible Causes & Solutions, Botify
- Tips for Effective SEO Project Management, Distilled
- How Long Does SEO Take to Work in 2020?, Koozai
PPC
- Free Google Shopping Listings?! What It Means for You, ZATO Marketing
- Google AdSense is now longer available on Android, iOS, 9to5Google
- COVID-19: Consumer trends and insights for Europe, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
- You can now easily record Google 3D animals on Android , 9to5Google
- “Is it legal…?“ Google Search Queries in 106 Countries, SEM Rush
- Cure your boredom w/ Google's most popular Doodle games, 9to5Google
Other Search