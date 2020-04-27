Daily Search Forum Recap: April 27, 2020

Apr 27, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Vlog #64: Mordy Oberstein On Quality Content Though Google Algorithm Updates & Are Featured Snippets Worth It
    Mordy Oberstein, the Chief Marketing Officer at RankRanger, came to my hotel in Jerusalem to talk SEO. RankRanger is a toolset I reference a lot here around Google algorithm updates and tracking changes with Google. He started...
  • Google Ads Now Allows Some Online Pharmacies to Advertise
    Google has updated its Google Ads policy to allow some online pharmacy services to advertise in Google Ads. Google wrote "in April 2020, Google updated the US and Canada country-specifics of the Healthcare and medicines policy to allow certified telemedicine providers to promote online pharmacy services. As a result, LegitScript certified telemedicine providers may apply for healthcare related advertising effective immediately."
  • Google: Do You Submit Your Content To Google Manually? Maybe Fix Your Site.
    Google's John Mueller said it again, if you need to manually submit your site's content and URLs to Google then you probably need to fix your web site. He said on Twitter that you almost never need to use the submit URL feature in Search Console and if you do, then your site probably needs to be improved.
  • Google: Keep Redirects Live So They Are Reprocessed A Few Times
    Google's John Mueller has said before to keep your redirects in place for a year. John added that it needs to be kept live for "at least for a year" now, not around a year, so that you can ensure the redirects are "reprocessed a few times." He said in most cases, redirects are left in place for multiple years.
  • Free Google Shopping Rolling Out But You Might Not See Free Results Yet
    Glenn Gabe on Friday spotted the free version of Google Shopping starting to show up in the Google Shopping results. I saw it as well and got Google to confirm it has started rolling out. But this morning, I am seeing the old paid version of Google Shopping 100% live and no sign of the free version.
  • Google AdSense Removes iOS & Android Apps From App Store
    Google warned us almost a year ago that it would be discontinuing the AdSense apps for iOS and Android. Google finally removed them and you can no longer download them from the the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. But if you have the app on your device, it should still work for now.
  • New Google Campus
    I think this is a photo of the construction progress of the new Google campus in Mountain View. It looks like progress is being made during this time but I can be wrong, it is hard to tell from a sin

