Google AdSense Removes iOS & Android Apps From App Store

Google warned us almost a year ago that it would be discontinuing the AdSense apps for iOS and Android. Google finally removed them and you can no longer download them from the the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. But if you have the app on your device, it should still work for now.

If you try to download them from the app stores, you won't be able to find them. Here are the direct links to the iOS version and Android version - yes, they do not load.

But again, if you have them on your device, they should still work - my iOS version still works.

Here is what it looked like:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.