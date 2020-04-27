I think this is a photo of the construction progress of the new Google campus in Mountain View. It looks like progress is being made during this time but I can be wrong, it is hard to tell from a single photo. Jay Lamont, a software engineer at Google snapped the photo at night and posted it on Instagram.

He said on Instagram "Just making sure everything's still there."

