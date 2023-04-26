Daily Search Forum Recap: April 26, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's April 2023 reviews update is done rolling out and oh boy did it have a strong ending, we got everything you need to know about the update for you. Google seems to have fixed some of the site name issues today, go check it out. Google may be rewriting more titles in the search results again. Bing Chat reduced its disengagement by over 3 times for some categories. Google and Microsoft announced earnings and Google's ad revenues were flat while Bing Ads were up 10% (but its not growing).
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google April 2023 Reviews Update Done Rolling Out
The Google April 2023 reviews update finished rolling out yesterday afternoon on April 25, 2023. It took 13 days and two hours to roll out this expanded reviews update, which goes beyond products, that initially kicked off on April 12, 2023.
- Google Search Update Fixes Some Problematic Site Names
Google has released an update to fix some, but not all, of the problematic Site names in the Google search result listings. This comes days after Google asked for feedback from folks who noticed the site name that Google listed was incorrect or not what they expected to see.
- Is Google Search Rewriting More Titles Again?
Some SEOs are seeing Google rewrite more of their titles to something shorter and maybe less descriptive than they would prefer to display in the Google search results.
- Bing Chat Reduces Disengagement By Over 3X For Most Egregious Category
Microsoft has reduced the number of disengagements in Bing Chat by over three times for its most egregious category, said Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Microsoft Bing.
- Google Ads Revenue Flat While & Microsoft Bing Ads Revenues Up 10%
Both Google and Microsoft reported Q1 2023 earnings last night, and so far, Wall Street seems to be happy with the results. But if you look, Google's ad revenues were flat (slightly down) year-over-year, while Microsoft Bing Ads were up 10% year-over-year.
- Googlers Making Over 250 Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches
Here is a photo of some Googlers donating Google's time at the Chelsea Community Fridge and Pantry in New York City making over 250 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft Search and Advertising revenue up 3.4% in Q1
- Google search revenue rises 2%, slight dip in total ad revenue
- Google April 2023 reviews update is finished rolling out
- Google Ads errors and issues reported
- A catastrophic Meta bug caused overspending, higher-than-average CPA’s
- 16 of the best AI and ChatGPT content detectors compared
- LinkedIn content analytics: What it is and how to use it
- Bing search results gain site name and favicons
- Bing Webmaster Tools to gain Bing Chat impressions and clicks next month
