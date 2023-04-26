Daily Search Forum Recap: April 26, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's April 2023 reviews update is done rolling out and oh boy did it have a strong ending, we got everything you need to know about the update for you. Google seems to have fixed some of the site name issues today, go check it out. Google may be rewriting more titles in the search results again. Bing Chat reduced its disengagement by over 3 times for some categories. Google and Microsoft announced earnings and Google's ad revenues were flat while Bing Ads were up 10% (but its not growing).

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Best Practices Migrating From UA to GA4, CMSWire

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.