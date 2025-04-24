Daily Search Forum Recap: April 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search ranking volatility heated up on April 22nd and 23rd. Google Analytics real time reporting has had a glitch since yesterday. Google AdSense policy center has a big update. Google removed the EnergyConsumptionDetails properties and added an alternative solution to the certificationIdentification property. Google posted a video interview on verification must knows. Google Ads reports now have a tree view table. Google Local Service Ads relaxed its photo guidelines.

