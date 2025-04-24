Daily Search Forum Recap: April 24, 2025

Apr 24, 2025 - 10:00 am 1 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search ranking volatility heated up on April 22nd and 23rd. Google Analytics real time reporting has had a glitch since yesterday. Google AdSense policy center has a big update. Google removed the EnergyConsumptionDetails properties and added an alternative solution to the certificationIdentification property. Google posted a video interview on verification must knows. Google Ads reports now have a tree view table. Google Local Service Ads relaxed its photo guidelines.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google News

Google Ad Revenue Up 8.5%, Overall Revenue Up 12% & AI Overviews Served To 1.5B+ Users Monthly

Apr 24, 2025 - 4:34 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 24, 2025

Apr 24, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up April 22-23

Apr 24, 2025 - 7:55 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Policy Center Adds 3 Policy Issues, Filters & Review Process

Apr 24, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center EnergyConsumptionDetails Replaced By certificationIdentification But Backwards Compatible

Apr 24, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Video Interview On Verifications Must Knows

Apr 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up April 22-23
Next Story: Google Ad Revenue Up 8.5%, Overall Revenue Up 12% & AI Overviews Served To 1.5B+ Users Monthly

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.