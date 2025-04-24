Google Merchant Center EnergyConsumptionDetails Replaced By certificationIdentification But Backwards Compatible

Google Light Bulb

Google updated its Google Merchant Center merchant listing structured data documentation to removed the EnergyConsumptionDetails properties and added an alternative solution to the certificationIdentification property. But keep in mind that the hasEnergyConsumptionDetails is backwards compatible for those who have already implemented it.

Google wrote that they have "Updated the merchant listing documentation on energy efficiency. Specifically, removed the EnergyConsumptionDetails properties, added a note on backwards compatibility for developers that implemented the original markup, and added an alternative solution to the certificationIdentification property for merchants that don't have EPREL codes."

This is related to the change last October but it has now rolled out, so we knew this was coming.

Google added a note in the merchant listing structured data documentation that says, "Upon the initial launch of merchant listing, we recommended the hasEnergyConsumptionDetails property. While we continue to support the earlier markup pattern, we recommend using the new hasCertification property instead, if possible, with the required Certification properties supported by Google."

Here is a screenshot of that:

Energyconsumption Backwards Compat

You can compare the old help document to the new one and see certificationIdentification has been added to the new one.

Forum discussion at X.

 

