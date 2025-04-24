Google Ads Tree Table Reports View

Apr 24, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Table Report

Google Ads is rolling out a new way to view some of your reports in a tree table view. "Instead of flat tables, you now get a hierarchical layout where dimensions are stacked visually," explained Thomas Eccel who posted about this on LinkedIn.

A tree table combines a tree or hierarchical structure with a table so that you can expand and collapse nodes and display multiple columns of data for each node in the tree.

Here is a screenshot of this option from Thomas:

Tree Table View Google Ads

Here is an example Thomas provided:

Campaign:
↳ Campaign Status: Activated
↳ Ad Group Status: Activated
↳ Campaign Type: Search
↳ Subtype: All Features

To see if you have this feature, go to Reports > (optional: Generate Report, if you have the beta) > switch table to > Tree Table View.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Video Interview On Verifications Must Knows

Apr 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tree Table Reports View

Apr 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Relaxing Local Service Ads Photo Guidelines After May 22nd

Apr 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
Web Analytics

Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Glitching

Apr 23, 2025 - 10:54 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 23, 2025

Apr 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Stops Supporting Special Announcement Structured Data On July 31

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Relaxing Local Service Ads Photo Guidelines After May 22nd
Next Story: Google Business Profiles Video Interview On Verifications Must Knows

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.