Google Ads is rolling out a new way to view some of your reports in a tree table view. "Instead of flat tables, you now get a hierarchical layout where dimensions are stacked visually," explained Thomas Eccel who posted about this on LinkedIn.

A tree table combines a tree or hierarchical structure with a table so that you can expand and collapse nodes and display multiple columns of data for each node in the tree.

Here is a screenshot of this option from Thomas:

Here is an example Thomas provided:

Campaign:

↳ Campaign Status: Activated

↳ Ad Group Status: Activated

↳ Campaign Type: Search

↳ Subtype: All Features

To see if you have this feature, go to Reports > (optional: Generate Report, if you have the beta) > switch table to > Tree Table View.

