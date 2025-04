Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google's Lisa Landsman interviewed Google's Google Business Profiles Verification Product Manager, Sheerna. They discussed a lot of the concerns many local SEOs and small businesses are dealing with around GBPs and also the challenges they have with managing the service.

Lisa wrote on LinkedIn, "We recognize that verification on Google Business Profile can be a pain point, and Google is committed to making it smoother."

Here is what they covered:

Verification Support

How Google is making it easy for good merchants to verify and hard for bad merchants to verify

Principles of what they look for with verification: (1) Business exist in exact location and matches title/category provided, (2) You are a genuine user and (3) You are authorized to represent the business

Why is it complex and challenging

Improvements made with video verification (i.e. video previews and more)

Improving issues with suspensions impacting good merchants

Ambitions and goals for 2025

Advice for businesses to pass business verifications

Here is the full video:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.