Daily Search Forum Recap: April 21, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

US search ad revenue grew almost 16% with 102.9 billion. Google demoed its new AR/VR/XR glasses with Gemini for the first time. Google dropped the events carousel from the desktop results, it may be a bug. Bing Webmaster Tools will streamline its email notifications. Microsoft launched a Copilot merchant program.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Live Demo Of Android AR Glasses

The folks at Google did a live demo of Android XR, Google's AR glasses with Gemini, at the TED 2025 event. It is pretty wild to watch this demo, so I figured I'd share it with all of you here, in case you missed it.

IAB/PWC: U.S Search Ad Revenue Grew 15.9% With $102.9 Billion In 2024

The IAB and PwC released their annual Internet Advertising Revenue Report, which showed search ad grew 15.9% with $102 billion in ad dollars in 2024. Search ads made up the largest pie of internet ad spending at 39.8%.

Google Drops Event Rich Results Carousel On Desktop Search: Bug?

Google seems to be no longer showing the events carousel, event rich results, in the desktop search results. I see them on mobile search but I cannot trigger them on any browser on desktop search.

Bing Webmaster Tools Working To Streamline Email Notifications

Fabrice Canel said Microsoft will streamline the Bing Webmaster Tools notifications because, at times, it can be a bit overwhelming. Fabrice wrote on X, "working to streamline things" when Martin MacDonald complained about getting way too many emails from Bing Webmaster Tools.

Microsoft Launches Copilot Merchant Program

Microsoft launched the Copilot Merchant Program, a way to feed Copilot more details about your products. Microsoft said this is a way to "integrate your shopping experience with Copilot to help your brand gain visibility, acquire more customers and generate sales, all from a convenient centralized location with AI support at every step."

YouTube Cookies at News Summit 2025

Here are some tasty looking YouTube branded cookies. They were made for the YouTube News Summit 2025 in Paris. There were about 250 people from 150 leading news media companies across 80 countries at the event. I wonder if they ran out of cookies.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Feedback:

