Google seems to be no longer showing the events carousel, event rich results, in the desktop search results. I see them on mobile search but I cannot trigger them on any browser on desktop search.

Here is a screenshot of how it looks on mobile:

But for the same query on desktop, i.e. [events near me], I cannot see an events carousel show up.

Vijay Chauhan spotted this weirdness, potentially a bug, this morning and posted about it on X - he asked:

Now I've found that Google has stopped showing event-rich results for desktop devices. Is this a bug or what? Google has not posted any updates for these changes yet. (missing since Saturday, 19th April)

Is this a bug or what? Google has not posted any updates for these changes yet. (missing since Saturday, 19th April) @rustybrick can you replicate this? ( Search events near me on desktop ) pic.twitter.com/U7nPrJL3Nm — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) April 21, 2025

I suspect this is some sort of bug that Google will address in the coming hours/days.

Forum discussion at X.