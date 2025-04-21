Google Drops Event Rich Results Carousel On Desktop Search: Bug?

Apr 21, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Stadium Parking Lot Party

Google seems to be no longer showing the events carousel, event rich results, in the desktop search results. I see them on mobile search but I cannot trigger them on any browser on desktop search.

Here is a screenshot of how it looks on mobile:

Google Events Near Me Carousel Mobile

But for the same query on desktop, i.e. [events near me], I cannot see an events carousel show up.

Vijay Chauhan spotted this weirdness, potentially a bug, this morning and posted about it on X - he asked:

Now I've found that Google has stopped showing event-rich results for desktop devices.

Is this a bug or what? Google has not posted any updates for these changes yet. (missing since Saturday, 19th April)

I suspect this is some sort of bug that Google will address in the coming hours/days.

Forum discussion at X.

 

