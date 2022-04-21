Daily Search Forum Recap: April 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Seems like we had another unconfirmed Google search update on April 20th and 21st - this one seemed bigger. Google said it won't be fully fixing the Google Analytics UA3 real time bugs. You should be aware of Google Business profile messaging scams. Google Search is writing its own knowledge panels for many queries. Google spoke about CSS .class selectors and SEO. Just a heads up, I am offline tonight through Saturday night - so anything you see from me between then was pre-written and pre-scheduled.

  • Larger Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On April 20th & 21st
    Google again seemed to have pushed out another Google search ranking algorithm update on April 20th. It might be a continuation from the April 18th update, just now rolling out more, or it might be its own thing. Google has not confirmed an update is officially rolling out.
  • Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Bugs With Universal Analytics Won't Be Fully Fixed
    As you know, we've been reporting on the real time Google Analytics bug with Universal Analytics for a few weeks now. Well, sad news for you all, Google is not going to fully resolve the issue impacting real time analytics with Universal Analytics.
  • Beware: Google Business Profile Messaging Spam & Scam Attempts
    There are scam and spam attempts being conducted through the Google Business Profile messaging platform. This is a tactic of someone looking to hire you for a service but they ask if you take credit card or other online payments. The trick is, they then ask you to front them the money and pay you via credit card, which obviously fails.
  • Google Search Can Write Its Own Knowledge Panels
    Google Search knowledge panels sometimes show that it was written by Google itself. I guess Google uses AI or machine learning to write these knowledge panels. There are many examples of Google citing itself for some knowledge panels.
  • Google On CSS .Class Selector
    Google's John Mueller was asked if Google "looks at "CSS .Class" to comprehend the structure of a page; or a section of content that clarifies its SERP Features." John responded on Twitter saying "not that I'm aware of."
  • Google Quick Connection - Portal Pole Room
    Daniel Waisberg was at the Google Zurich office a few weeks ago and shared a photo of a room that says "Quick Connection." In the room is a fireman pole to quickly go to the floor below you.

