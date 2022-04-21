Daily Search Forum Recap: April 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Seems like we had another unconfirmed Google search update on April 20th and 21st - this one seemed bigger. Google said it won't be fully fixing the Google Analytics UA3 real time bugs. You should be aware of Google Business profile messaging scams. Google Search is writing its own knowledge panels for many queries. Google spoke about CSS .class selectors and SEO. Just a heads up, I am offline tonight through Saturday night - so anything you see from me between then was pre-written and pre-scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How To Ensure A Smooth Transition From UA To GA4, Koozai

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

How To Use Agile Marketing for a More Productive (and Happier) Content Team, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Fake reviews to be illegal under new rules, BBC News

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.