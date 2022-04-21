Daily Search Forum Recap: April 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Seems like we had another unconfirmed Google search update on April 20th and 21st - this one seemed bigger. Google said it won't be fully fixing the Google Analytics UA3 real time bugs. You should be aware of Google Business profile messaging scams. Google Search is writing its own knowledge panels for many queries. Google spoke about CSS .class selectors and SEO. Just a heads up, I am offline tonight through Saturday night - so anything you see from me between then was pre-written and pre-scheduled.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Larger Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On April 20th & 21st
Google again seemed to have pushed out another Google search ranking algorithm update on April 20th. It might be a continuation from the April 18th update, just now rolling out more, or it might be its own thing. Google has not confirmed an update is officially rolling out.
- Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Bugs With Universal Analytics Won't Be Fully Fixed
As you know, we've been reporting on the real time Google Analytics bug with Universal Analytics for a few weeks now. Well, sad news for you all, Google is not going to fully resolve the issue impacting real time analytics with Universal Analytics.
- Beware: Google Business Profile Messaging Spam & Scam Attempts
There are scam and spam attempts being conducted through the Google Business Profile messaging platform. This is a tactic of someone looking to hire you for a service but they ask if you take credit card or other online payments. The trick is, they then ask you to front them the money and pay you via credit card, which obviously fails.
- Google Search Can Write Its Own Knowledge Panels
Google Search knowledge panels sometimes show that it was written by Google itself. I guess Google uses AI or machine learning to write these knowledge panels. There are many examples of Google citing itself for some knowledge panels.
- Google On CSS .Class Selector
Google's John Mueller was asked if Google "looks at "CSS .Class" to comprehend the structure of a page; or a section of content that clarifies its SERP Features." John responded on Twitter saying "not that I'm aware of."
- Google Quick Connection - Portal Pole Room
Daniel Waisberg was at the Google Zurich office a few weeks ago and shared a photo of a room that says "Quick Connection." In the room is a fireman pole to quickly go to the floor below you.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I don't see it. I usually have my browser render the HTML so that I don't have to look at the markup directly., John Mueller on Twitter
- Low price and Price drop tag now - Great Pick Tag "Great Pick" shows - This product and store are highly rated, and the price is competitive., Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- Wanna ask our Spanish speaking Product Experts SEO questions? Besides the forums, on April 27 you can also do it on social media by starting your question with "Mi pregunta para los expertos de producto de Google es, Google Search Central on Twitter
- #SEO folks, how do you describe what you do to those who aren’t in the industry? I used to have a good answer but somewhere during COVID I lost it, need some fresh inspo, Abby Reimer on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Brave Search adds Discussions to search results
- Google tests big changes to featured snippets
- 11 breadcrumb SEO best practices for a mobile-first strategy
- Activate customer data by using real-time insights across multiple channels
- Microsoft Advertising extends RSA migration deadline by 60 days
- Start structuring your privacy-focused SEM measurement plan now
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- YouTube Shuts Channel of Hong Kong Chief Executive Nominee John Lee, Bloomberg
- Russia fines Google over Ukraine 'fakes', far-right content - TASS, Reuters
- The city using Google tools for environmental education, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- How To Use Agile Marketing for a More Productive (and Happier) Content Team, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- New Galaxy Watch 4 update supports Google Assistant, 9to5Google
- Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa – the battle of the smart assistants (guide), Cybershack
SEO
- A Complete Guide to Competitive Intelligence, Ahrefs
- Google Search Console: The Ultimate Quick-Start Tutorial, SEO Sherpa
PPC
- Using Geotargeting to Get Customers Back in Stores, PPC Hero
- How to Keep Up Your Campaigns With Maximize Conversion Value?, PPC Expo
- Say hello to the Workday Consumer, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
Other Search
- Find great extensions with new Chrome Web Store badges, Google Blog
- FormNet: Beyond Sequential Modeling for Form-Based Document Understanding, Google AI Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.