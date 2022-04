Daniel Waisberg was at the Google Zurich office a few weeks ago and shared a photo of a room that says "Quick Connection." In the room is a fireman pole to quickly go to the floor below you.

He shared this on Twitter and said "I guess I'll have to try this... wish me luck! People know how to have fun at Google Zurich."

