Daily Search Forum Recap: April 20, 2022

Apr 20, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Site Kit now is experimenting with bringing in data from Google Question Hub. Google said don't worry about redirecting the AMP cache when removing AMP. Google is testing "from the web" and "other sites say" as featured snippets. Google is also testing "What people are saying" search results. Also, Google local listings are showing "at this place."

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Site Kit Now Has Question Hub Data
    It looks like Google Site Kit, the Google plugin for WordPress, has bridged in another Google data platform named Google Question Hub. This is in addition to Google Search Console, Google Analytics, Google AdSense and PageSpeed Insights.
  • New Google Featured Snippet: "From The Web" & "Other Sites Say"
    Google is testing new types of featured snippet that is titled "From the web" and "other sites say." This featured snippet includes multiple sources from the web, not just a single source, like most featured snippets.
  • Google Tests What People Are Saying Search Results
    Google seems to be testing a new search feature set that is named "what people are saying." This shows search results primarily from online discussion forums on the topic.
  • Google Local Listing "At This Place" Shows Businesses At Venues
    Google Local listings has a feature that shows what else is in that venue, it is called "at this place." This reminds me of Google showing mall directories and what businesses are near other businesses in the local listings.
  • Removed AMP? Don't Worry About Redirecting AMP Cache URL, Says Google.
    The AMP cache URL is the URL that looks like https://www.google.com/amp/s/ followed by your site's details. You do not have fully control over that URL, so there is really no need to worry about having that URL redirect to your site. Google's John Mueller said on Reddit "It'll fix itself automatically, you don't need to do anything special with it & you can't redirect it."
  • Brighten SEO Fortune Cookies With Nice Tellings
    The BrightenSEO even was a couple of weeks ago and a lot of folks were super happy with one of the first large in-person SEO/SEM events in a while. In any event, here is a photo of one of the fortune

