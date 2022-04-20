Daily Search Forum Recap: April 20, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Site Kit now is experimenting with bringing in data from Google Question Hub. Google said don't worry about redirecting the AMP cache when removing AMP. Google is testing "from the web" and "other sites say" as featured snippets. Google is also testing "What people are saying" search results. Also, Google local listings are showing "at this place."
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Site Kit Now Has Question Hub Data
It looks like Google Site Kit, the Google plugin for WordPress, has bridged in another Google data platform named Google Question Hub. This is in addition to Google Search Console, Google Analytics, Google AdSense and PageSpeed Insights.
- New Google Featured Snippet: "From The Web" & "Other Sites Say"
Google is testing new types of featured snippet that is titled "From the web" and "other sites say." This featured snippet includes multiple sources from the web, not just a single source, like most featured snippets.
- Google Tests What People Are Saying Search Results
Google seems to be testing a new search feature set that is named "what people are saying." This shows search results primarily from online discussion forums on the topic.
- Google Local Listing "At This Place" Shows Businesses At Venues
Google Local listings has a feature that shows what else is in that venue, it is called "at this place." This reminds me of Google showing mall directories and what businesses are near other businesses in the local listings.
- Removed AMP? Don't Worry About Redirecting AMP Cache URL, Says Google.
The AMP cache URL is the URL that looks like https://www.google.com/amp/s/ followed by your site's details. You do not have fully control over that URL, so there is really no need to worry about having that URL redirect to your site. Google's John Mueller said on Reddit "It'll fix itself automatically, you don't need to do anything special with it & you can't redirect it."
- Brighten SEO Fortune Cookies With Nice Tellings
Other Great Search Threads:
- DuckDuckGo As we've explained many times before, AMP didn't and doesn't cause pages to rank better in Search. Good page experience, however that's done (and doesn't require AMP, can help. More here: https://t.co/zt2Ke1kZFf, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- How can you make sure your WordPress site keeps growing? Watch the latest Lightning Talk by @marrrr to learn how to translate your real-life business goals into online metrics and how Site Kit, Google's officia, Google Search Central on Twitter
- It sounds like sometimes learning about SEO is like an uphill battle :-), John Mueller on Twitter
- Yeah this is almost always a sign that you didn't have any useful pages for that specific query. If you care about the query, make something good. If you don't, John Mueller on Twitter
- Netflix down 25% - loses 200,000 subs, password crackdowns coming, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Site Kit gains ideas to write about section
- See who’s speaking at SMX Advanced!
- Google Search Console notices for removing intrusive interstitials
Other Great Search Stories:
Feedback:
