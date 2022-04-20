Daily Search Forum Recap: April 20, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Site Kit now is experimenting with bringing in data from Google Question Hub. Google said don't worry about redirecting the AMP cache when removing AMP. Google is testing "from the web" and "other sites say" as featured snippets. Google is also testing "What people are saying" search results. Also, Google local listings are showing "at this place."

How To Bring Big Word-of-Mouth Content to Your Marketing, Content Marketing Institute

The Visual Future of Local Search, Near Media

