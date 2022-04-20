Brighton SEO Fortune Cookies With Nice Tellings

The BrightonSEO even was a couple of weeks ago and a lot of folks were super happy with one of the first large in-person SEO/SEM events in a while. In any event, here is a photo of one of the fortune cookies they gave out at the event.

This one says "an algorithm update with favour you." How cute.

This was shared by Alizée Baudez on Twitter.

