Removed AMP? Don't Worry About Redirecting AMP Cache URL, Says Google.

The AMP cache URL is the URL that looks like https://www.google.com/amp/s/ followed by your site's details. You do not have fully control over that URL, so there is really no need to worry about having that URL redirect to your site.

Google's John Mueller said on Reddit "It'll fix itself automatically, you don't need to do anything special with it & you can't redirect it."

John added that the "The AMP cache doesn't affect your site's ranking, it's just a mechanism used to speed up serving AMP pages to users."

"If you wanted to fix it faster, you could follow the advice to update the AMP cache for a URL," John pointed to this document. John Mueller added "but unless you have a simple way to do that (with the key/signing stuff), I'd just let it fix itself."

So if you want to remove AMP from your site, follow these Google docs on how to do so.

