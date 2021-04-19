Daily Search Forum Recap: April 19, 2021

Apr 19, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • WordPress Wants To Block Google's FLoC By Default
    Here is an interesting twist, some at WordPress said it wants to by default and automatically block Google's FLoC on its websites. WordPress wants to treat FLoC as a security concern and said "FLoC places people in groups based on their browsing habits to target advertising."
  • Hey Google, Do You Have To Optimize Your Whole Website For One Page To Rank Well?
    John Mueller of Google was asked another interesting question in this Friday's SEO hangout. The question was, do you need to optimize your whole website if you only care to have one URL, one page, on that whole website to rank well? The answer was not necessarily but it does help the one page to rank if the other pages on the site are optimized.
  • Google: Trust Seals On Your Site May Not Help With Communicating E-A-T
    Google's John Mueller was asked "are seals a good way to improve the E-A-T of a website" By seals, the user means trust seals, like BBB seals, security seals, certification seals, anything that conveys a form of trust on the website. John Mueller basically implied no.
  • Google Ads Exact Match Loosened Up A Bit
    Last week, PPCGreg posted on Twitter that Google Ads is "taking more liberties in the queries they're allowing for Exact Match to show for. He said it "seems like they loosened things up a good bit."
  • Vlog #116: Shimon Sandler On Growing Your Search Marketing Agency
    Shimon Sandler came out to my house in the pretty cold weather, you can see the snow in the corner, to talk SEO and shop. Shimon has been in the SEO space for about 20 years, he has the experience at working at agencies, working in-house for large enterprises and even building his own agency and selling it. We spoke about his history, which leads into why he does what he does now.
  • Google Keyboard Shortcut [/] To Enter New Search
    Google added a new keyboard shortcut to help users more quickly jump their cursor in the search entry box. If you do a search on Google.com and start typing afterwards, Google will prompt you about this keyboard shortcut that reads "Press [/] to jump to the search box."
  • Zero Gravity Chairs At Google
    Here is a photo from a couple years ago from the Google NYC office of a bunch of anti-gravity chairs in one of the rooms at Google. This was part of some rejuvenation program Google was offering to it

