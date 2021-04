A few years ago, Satyajeet Salgar from Google posted a photo on Instagram of a small sign in the Google office, the GooglePlex, that says "What Would Beyonce Do?" He said this sign is "workplace motivation." How funny.

I wonder if the person who added this sign brought it home during the office closure?

