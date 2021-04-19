Google Keyboard Shortcut [/] To Enter New Search

Apr 19, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google added a new keyboard shortcut to help users more quickly jump their cursor in the search entry box. If you do a search on Google.com and start typing afterwards, Google will prompt you about this keyboard shortcut that reads "Press [/] to jump to the search box."

Here is a screen shot (click to enlarge):

click for full size

This was first covered by 9to5Google but Shameem Adhikarath also notified me of this on Twitter.

Google also shared this news on Friday afternoon:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: April 16, 2021
 
blog comments powered by Disqus