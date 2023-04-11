Daily Search Forum Recap: April 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Bard added related topics to the Google It feature and published a release notes page. Google Ads is testing yet another variation of the advertiser identification badge. Google Ads is also testing identity verification for business names and logos in ads. Google says there is no reason to delay content release. Google also said don't judge links based on the type of site it comes from, don't generalize. Also, tonight I am going offline for the last days of Passover - all stories and social shares posted on Wednesday and Thursday are pre-scheduled, I will be back late Thursday night to catch up.

  • Google Bard Adds Google It Related Topics & Release Notes Page
    Google has pushed out another feature for Google Bard. When you click on the "Google it" button, it now doesn't take you directly to Google Search, but rather it gives you related topics to click on to see search results for those topics. Google is also publishing a release notes document so we can stay on top of the changes Google releases with Bard.
  • Google Ads Testing Another Verification Badge Style
    A couple of weeks ago, we spotted Google testing a verified Google Ads badge in the Google search ads snippet. It was a round blue icon, this one is more of a badge or shield-shaped verification icon, but also in blue.
  • Google: No SEO Reason To Delay Release Of Thousands Of Pages
    Google's John Mueller was asked if it makes sense to publish 8,000 new pages at once or slowly publish them over time. Like, would publishing them all at once cause some of SEO issue with Google Search.
  • Google: Don't Judge Links Based On The Type Of Site They Come From
    Google's John Mueller does not want you to make generalizations about links. Links from news sites or sites from Germany, or sites from really good-looking SEOs (bad joke?) are not necessarily worth more or less than links from other types of sites.
  • Google Ads Tests Identify Verification For Business Name & Logo In Search Ads
    Google recently brought the business name and business logos to desktop search ads after bringing them to mobile search ads last October. Now, Google posted an update saying, "a subset of advertisers may qualify to voluntarily submit their identity verification to access the Business Information feature which allows advertisers to use a business name and business logo in their search ads."
  • Yodeling Wylie Gustafson Back Yahoo
    Wylie Gustafson, the "yodel king," who created and voiced the signature "Yahoo-oo-oo!" for Yahoo back in the late 90s, is now back at Yahoo. He snapped a selfie and wrote on Instagram "Back at work fo
  • Programming Note: Offline For Wednesday & Thursday
    This is a programming note that I will be completely offline on Wednesday and Thursday for the last days of Passover, that is, April 12th and 13th. Any stories and videos published here will be scheduled, written beforehand, and not posted live.

