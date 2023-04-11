Daily Search Forum Recap: April 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Bard added related topics to the Google It feature and published a release notes page. Google Ads is testing yet another variation of the advertiser identification badge. Google Ads is also testing identity verification for business names and logos in ads. Google says there is no reason to delay content release. Google also said don't judge links based on the type of site it comes from, don't generalize. Also, tonight I am going offline for the last days of Passover - all stories and social shares posted on Wednesday and Thursday are pre-scheduled, I will be back late Thursday night to catch up.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Bard Adds Google It Related Topics & Release Notes Page
Google has pushed out another feature for Google Bard. When you click on the "Google it" button, it now doesn't take you directly to Google Search, but rather it gives you related topics to click on to see search results for those topics. Google is also publishing a release notes document so we can stay on top of the changes Google releases with Bard.
- Google Ads Testing Another Verification Badge Style
A couple of weeks ago, we spotted Google testing a verified Google Ads badge in the Google search ads snippet. It was a round blue icon, this one is more of a badge or shield-shaped verification icon, but also in blue.
- Google: No SEO Reason To Delay Release Of Thousands Of Pages
Google's John Mueller was asked if it makes sense to publish 8,000 new pages at once or slowly publish them over time. Like, would publishing them all at once cause some of SEO issue with Google Search.
- Google: Don't Judge Links Based On The Type Of Site They Come From
Google's John Mueller does not want you to make generalizations about links. Links from news sites or sites from Germany, or sites from really good-looking SEOs (bad joke?) are not necessarily worth more or less than links from other types of sites.
- Google Ads Tests Identify Verification For Business Name & Logo In Search Ads
Google recently brought the business name and business logos to desktop search ads after bringing them to mobile search ads last October. Now, Google posted an update saying, "a subset of advertisers may qualify to voluntarily submit their identity verification to access the Business Information feature which allows advertisers to use a business name and business logo in their search ads."
- Yodeling Wylie Gustafson Back Yahoo
Wylie Gustafson, the "yodel king," who created and voiced the signature "Yahoo-oo-oo!" for Yahoo back in the late 90s, is now back at Yahoo. He snapped a selfie and wrote on Instagram "Back at work fo
- Programming Note: Offline For Wednesday & Thursday
This is a programming note that I will be completely offline on Wednesday and Thursday for the last days of Passover, that is, April 12th and 13th. Any stories and videos published here will be scheduled, written beforehand, and not posted live.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I'm just reading between the lines, programmatically generated site from a public DB with O(10k) pages ... somehow I have the feeling the internet hasn't been waiting for that. What's in it for use, John Mueller on Twitter
- How do you handle big images on your site, WebmasterWorld
- I don't know how someone is supposed to diagnose your site based on out-of-context graphs. I'd recommend posting the full details, including your site's URL, queries, what you'v, John Mueller on Twitter
- If you are checking visibility changes based on the latest chatter about an algo update late last week, keep in mind that @semrush is pushing a database update (which is causing changes in visibility for many sites). Make sure, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- LinkedIn ads survey reveals humans, cities, and numbers increase performance
- Google CEO: Search will evolve substantively in next 10 years
- 5 tips for creating a high-converting PPC landing page
- How to create a helpful FAQ page (with 7 examples)
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Your UA Data Is Set to Disappear as GA4 Takes Its Place — Here’s What You Need to Know, Amsive Digital
Industry & Business
- Google Data Center Community grant applications now open for Clarksville non-profits, Clarksville Now
- South Korea Fines Google $32 Million for Squeezing Out Rival One Store, Bloomberg
- With a wave of new LLMs, open-source AI is having a moment — and a red-hot debate, VentureBeat
Links & Content Marketing
- 3 Steps to Promote Content More Effectively, Rank Ranger
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- 5 Best Practices for Enhancing Image SEO, Go Fish Digital
- 5 International SEO Tips That Don’t Include hreflang, Jon Clark
- From Keywords To Concepts: Revolutionizing Your SEO Strategy With Entity-Based Optimization, I Love SEO
- How to Conduct Blog Content Analysis To Improve SEO Performance, seoClarity
PPC
- Roundtable Discussion: Should eCommerce brands invest in brand?, Microsoft Advertising
- What Are The Best Practices for Using Structured Snippet Extensions?, PPC Expo
Search Features
- Microsoft brings its Bing chatbot to your fingertips with SwiftKey on Android, The Verge
- YouTube Premium adds more perks with SharePlay support, higher quality video and more, TechCrunch
Other Search
- ChatGPT and Bing Chat may be having their “iPhone moment.”, Slate
- ChatGPT vs. Bing vs. Google Bard: Which AI Is the Most Helpful?, CNET
- ChatGPT, Bard, Bing: How generative AI is already changing your job, Vox
Feedback:
