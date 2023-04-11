Daily Search Forum Recap: April 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Bard added related topics to the Google It feature and published a release notes page. Google Ads is testing yet another variation of the advertiser identification badge. Google Ads is also testing identity verification for business names and logos in ads. Google says there is no reason to delay content release. Google also said don't judge links based on the type of site it comes from, don't generalize. Also, tonight I am going offline for the last days of Passover - all stories and social shares posted on Wednesday and Thursday are pre-scheduled, I will be back late Thursday night to catch up.

