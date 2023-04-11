Google: No SEO Reason To Delay Release Of Thousands Of Pages

Google's John Mueller was asked if it makes sense to publish 8,000 new pages at once or slowly publish them over time. Like, would publishing them all at once cause some of SEO issue with Google Search.

The answer is no, go ahead and publish the 8,000 pages at once. But John Mueller said on Twitter, "If it's great content that the internet has missed and which users have been waiting for, why would you artificially delay it?"

Basically, if you created thousands of great pages, just release them. If they are not great pages, then why release any of them? The number of pages doesn't necessarily matter, what does matter is if they are good pages. You know, the quality over quantity thing...

Here are those tweets:

If it's great content that the internet has missed and which users have been waiting for, why would you artificially delay it? — johnmu likes 🥚 staplers 🥚 (@JohnMu) April 9, 2023

Now, why would someone ask this? Well, 10 years ago, Matt Cutts, the former Google spam guy, said it would raise a red flag to publish so many pages at once. Back then he said that Google might send a Googler to go take a manual look and review the site and that content. If you want to be safe and not raise any red flags, push them out in smaller chunks, he suggested.

But six years ago, John Mueller said there is no issue with mass publishing tens of thousands of pages. John said in a video hangout that it is "no problem" to release hundred thousand pages at once. He added from an "SEO point of view that's generally not an issue." The only potential issue is that Google will crawl it and your server needs to be able to handle the crawl.

He said back then that "artificially introducing a kind of a trickle into the index is something that often causes more problems than it solves anything."

So the new advice John has given is the same but it does differ from the older advice from Matt Cutts.

Forum discussion at Twitter.