Yodeling Wylie Gustafson Back Yahoo

Wylie Gustafson, the "yodel king," who created and voiced the signature "Yahoo-oo-oo!" for Yahoo back in the late 90s, is now back at Yahoo. He snapped a selfie and wrote on Instagram, "Back at work for the internet giant!"

Here is the sound, if you want to listen:

Not sure if you know this, but Wylie Gustafson sued Yahoo for copyright infringement over the terms of the contract and use of his yodel a few years ago. I guess they made up.

You can learn more about Wylie on Wikipedia.

