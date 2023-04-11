Google Ads Tests Identify Verification For Business Name & Logo In Search Ads

Google recently brought the business name and business logos to desktop search ads after bringing them to mobile search ads last October. Now, Google posted an update saying, "a subset of advertisers may qualify to voluntarily submit their identity verification to access the Business Information feature which allows advertisers to use a business name and business logo in their search ads."

Google wrote, "Advertisers who are qualified for this program, will see an option in their Google Ads account to complete advertiser verification to unlock this feature. There will be no deadline and no adverse consequences for failing to complete or meet the requirements of this advertiser verification program."

I am honestly a bit confused by this. I guess you need to be verified to get the business name and business logos on your search ads and only some advertisers are allowed to try it?

What do you make of this update?

Forum discussion at Twitter.