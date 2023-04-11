Google Bard Adds Google It Related Topics & Release Notes Page

Google has pushed out another feature for Google Bard. When you click on the "Google it" button, it now doesn't take you directly to Google Search, but rather it gives you related topics to click on to see search results for those topics. Google is also publishing a release notes document so we can stay on top of the changes Google releases with Bard.

Google said they "added additional suggested Search topics when people click "Google it"." Google now shows this new section that shows not just one option to Google something but possibly one or more. Google said they did this so "people will be able to explore a broader range of interests with more related topics," here is an example:

Also, there is now an experiments updates page that shows use what is new with Google Bard, here is a screenshot from last night:

Jack Krawczyk who leads up the Google Bard team posted about this news on Twitter:

Now it's easy to follow our updates on Bard (like this one we did recently 👇 )



Check out the Experiment updates page for latest features, improvements, & bug fixes: https://t.co/MV9MjT7D00



New today: We’ve added additional suggested Search topics when people click “Google it” https://t.co/NsjtlEKF0g — Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) April 10, 2023

Plus, the Bard update for math and logic improvements launched last week but were included in these release notes for today.

