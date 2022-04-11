Daily Search Forum Recap: April 11, 2022

Apr 11, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said again that you don't need to worry about negative SEO. Google Maps is testing an overlay box for local listing details. Google local has browse by product and browse by store features. Google is testing a recent searches and trending searches in the search bar. Google's trusted store badge is now live in shopping search. I hope you like the new design of the newsletter, if there are issues, let me know.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Disavows Negative SEO Again
    Google has once again disavowed that negative SEO is an issue for SEOs, publishers, site owners or Google Search. Google has been telling the world not to worry about negative SEO and that if you are worried, feel free to use the disavow tool - not that it was designed for that purpose.
  • Google Maps Testing Overlay Box Over Maps Interface For Local Listing
    Google Maps is testing a new position for the local listings when you click on a specific listing from the search results on the left hand side. The local listing is overlayed on top of the map, hovering in its own position instead of positioned on the left bar.
  • Google Trusted Store Badge Now Live
    A couple of weeks ago, Google announced the new Google Shopping "trusted store" badge. Well, now it seems to be fully live, as of just a few days ago. Also, when you click on the trusted store badge, it tells you what makes that specific store "trusted."
  • Google Local Search: Browse By Products & Browse By Stores
    Google local listings have been pushing products for the past several years, in fact, it just recently added in-store products in the help document around improving visibility in Google local search. Google has been showing browse by products and browse by stores also recently - although, I am not sure how new this is.
  • Google Tests Related To Recent Searches & Trending Search In Search Bar Menu
    Everyone now is seeing the people also ask and people also search for in the search bar menu area. Now, Google is testing related to recent searches and trending searches in that search bar instead of the people also ask related information.
  • Vlog #167: James Gibbons On How Search Has Changed, SEM Tools & Other Search Sources Of Traffic
    In part one with James Gibbons, the senior customer success manager at Quattr, we mostly spoke about how search tools can help you make decisions, and we also spoke about his history...
  • Video: Googlers Lined Up On 1st Day Back At Google NYC Office
    Here is a video from Instagram (see the second slide and click play) of the first day back at work last week at the Google New York City office. You can see these Googlers, who are required to come b

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #167: James Gibbons On How Search Has Changed, SEM Tools & Other Search Sources Of Traffic
 
blog comments powered by Disqus