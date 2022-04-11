Google Local Search: Browse By Products & Browse By Stores

Google local listings have been pushing products for the past several years, in fact, it just recently added in-store products in the help document around improving visibility in Google local search. Google has been showing browse by products and browse by stores also recently - although, I am not sure how new this is.

Google wants to help searchers looking to find products in local stores by adding sections to browse by product or browse by store.

I can see this myself, so I really do not think this is super new:

But again, you can see how important it is for local businesses that do have products to sell to include those products in their Google Merchant Center feed and have that hooked up to their Google Business Profile.

Here are samples of this in action from Khushal Bherwani:

Forum discussion at Twitter.