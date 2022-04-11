Video: Googlers Lined Up On 1st Day Back At Google NYC Office

Here is a video from Instagram (see the second slide and click play) of the first day back at work last week at the Google New York City office. You can see these Googlers, who are required to come back to work for the first time, lined up entering in the Google NYC entrance.

There are tons of photos now showing up in the Google offices, so I guess these photos should soon get more interesting???

Again, skip to slide two below to see the video:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.