Google Tests Related To Recent Searches & Trending Search In Search Bar Menu

Everyone now is seeing the people also ask and people also search for in the search bar menu area. Now, Google is testing related to recent searches and trending searches in that search bar instead of the people also ask related information.

Here is a screenshot of this from Shameem Adhikarath on Twitter:

It looks like the query was SEO for this specific previous query.

We saw related searches in autocomplete on mobile a while back, but now it is being testing on desktop.

