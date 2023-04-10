Daily Search Forum Recap: April 10, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We looked at if the Google March 2023 core update had any local search impact. Sundar Pichai said Google will use generative AI in search. Bing Chat may soon support third-party plugins. Google Ads will deprecate non-last-click rules-based attribution models in Google Ads and Google Analytics. Google can learn how to crawl your site's URL patterns and structure. I also posted a vlog interview with Igal Stolpner on international SEO.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google March 2023 Broad Core Update Impact Local Rankings?
Did the Google March 2023 Broad Core Update impact local search rankings? That is the question many local SEOs are asking in the Local Search Forums.
- Bing Chat May Support Third-Party Plugins Soon
We know that OpenAI's ChatGPT supports third-party plugins and soon, Bing Chat may also support third-party plugins. Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing, was asked about the topic and he said "Stay tuned," as if it is coming soon.
- Google Will Use Generative AI In Search
The Wall Street Journal has an interview with Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, on AI, the future of search and all this Bard and AI stuff. In short how AI might impact the future of search.
- Google Ads To Deprecate Non-Last-Click Rules-Based Attribution Models: First Click, Linear, Time Decay & Position-Based Attribution Models
Google announced that it would deprecate non-last-click rules-based attribution models in Google Ads and Google Analytics starting in July 2023 and then completely by September 2023.
- Google: We Learn How To Crawl Your Site's URL Patterns
Google's John Mueller said when it comes to sites with pagination and large site's faceted navigation, Google will learn how to crawl it. He said on Twitter, "we do try to "learn" useful URL patterns for sites."
- Vlog #218: Igal Stolpner On Moving From Tel Aviv To New York & Starting His Own Niche SEO Agency
I've known Igal Stolpner for a long time now, he was doing SEO at Investing.com while based in Israel for over a decade...
- YouTube Interview Stage Area In Hong Kong
Here are some photos from the Google office in Hong Kong of a YouTube interview stage area with director chairs, light up YouTube sign, YouTube banner logo and more.
