Daily Search Forum Recap: April 10, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We looked at if the Google March 2023 core update had any local search impact. Sundar Pichai said Google will use generative AI in search. Bing Chat may soon support third-party plugins. Google Ads will deprecate non-last-click rules-based attribution models in Google Ads and Google Analytics. Google can learn how to crawl your site's URL patterns and structure. I also posted a vlog interview with Igal Stolpner on international SEO.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Bing Preview Release Notes: Performance Improvements on Microsoft Edge and Bing, Bing Search Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.