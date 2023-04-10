Google: We Learn How To Crawl Your Site's URL Patterns

Google's John Mueller said when it comes to sites with pagination and large site's faceted navigation, Google will learn how to crawl it. He said on Twitter, "we do try to "learn" useful URL patterns for sites."

But SEOs should think about how to make it easier for Googlebot to crawl and Google to understand. "If you can make crawling easier, it'll be easier to crawl," John added.

Before that, the question was around crawl budget with sites with pagination. "Ultimately, pagination usually creates separate URLs, so yes, that's something I'd see within the scope of "crawl budget" (especially for really large sites)," John said.

Here are those tweets:

Ultimately, pagination usually creates separate URLs, so yes, that's something I'd see within the scope of "crawl budget" (especially for really large sites). We do try to "learn" useful URL patterns for sites, if you can make crawling easier, it'll be easier to crawl :-) — johnmu likes 🥚 staplers 🥚 (@JohnMu) April 4, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.