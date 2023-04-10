Vlog #218: Igal Stolpner On Moving From Tel Aviv To New York & Starting His Own Niche SEO Agency

I’ve known Igal Stolpner for a long time now, he was doing SEO at Investing.com while based in Israel for over a decade, I met Igal at SMX Israel and he spoke on a few panels over the years then. He moved to the New York area over a year ago and founded his own SEO agency named Webify.io. So he stopped by my office to chat.

We spent some time talking about his history in the SEO space and what he did at Investing.com. He was one of the first folks to talk about App SEO, specifically with indexing apps, back then it was revolutionary. We spoke about why he made the move from Investing.com to his own agency and it was about expanding his curiosity in SEO. And from his curiosity, it organically grew into a niche agency. We also spoke about him moving from Israel to the States.

That is part one, in part two we get into some SEO topics, specifically about international SEO.

You can learn more about Igal Stolpner at @igalst or on LinkedIn.

