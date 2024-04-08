Daily Search Forum Recap: April 8, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing is testing removing its cache link from the search results, like Google did. Bing is also testing from sources across the web. Google said if you disallow internal links, you will regret it. Google is testing sponsored sticky labels in the search results. The Google shop all deals shows for 40-50% of search results. And Google had its solar eclipse Doodle today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

All Universal Analytics services cease to function starting July 1, 2024, Capricorn Enterprise

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

What Is The Impact Of Having Zero Impression Google Ad Keywords/Ad Groups?, Search Engine Journal

Search Features

New competition rules come with trade-offs, Google Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.