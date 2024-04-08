Google Tests Sticky Sponsored Label As You Scroll Down Search Ads

Apr 8, 2024
Google Ads

Sticky Google Goo

Google is testing a sticky sponsored label in the Google Search results as you scroll down the search results and scroll past various Google Ads. The sponsored labels disappear as you get to the organic/free listings and then reappear when you go back to those Google Ads.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted a video of this in action on X - here is a still screenshot of it:

Google Ads Sticky Sponsored Label

Here is the video he posted:

I guess this makes sense because of all the ads and keeping the label on those ads to see it. But it does seem like a buggy or somewhat unusual place to stick the label?

Forum discussion at X.

 

