Google is testing a sticky sponsored label in the Google Search results as you scroll down the search results and scroll past various Google Ads. The sponsored labels disappear as you get to the organic/free listings and then reappear when you go back to those Google Ads.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted a video of this in action on X - here is a still screenshot of it:

Here is the video he posted:

🆕 in Search Results for ads Google is testing sticky "sponsored" at top as user scroll through the search results.



I'm seeing this on mobile only 🙂 pic.twitter.com/lRmxnWzKFB — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) April 6, 2024

I guess this makes sense because of all the ads and keeping the label on those ads to see it. But it does seem like a buggy or somewhat unusual place to stick the label?

Forum discussion at X.